Lanes clear on I-85 SB near Perry Hill Road

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

Motorists traveling on Interstate 85 southbound near the Perry Hill Road should not experience further delays after an incident delayed traffic Thursday morning.

According to Google traffic maps, it appears there may have been a crash under the Perry Hill overpass. Cameras provided by the Alabama Department of Transportation showed backups in the area as a result. 

No details are known at this time.

