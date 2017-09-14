Dothan man dies in crash near Ashford - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Dothan man dies in crash near Ashford

HOUSTON CO., AL (WSFA) -

A Dothan man is dead after a single vehicle crash early Tuesday morning.  

The crash happened at 5:15 a.m. on U.S. 84 at the intersection of Old U.S. 84 just west of the Ashford City Limits, according to Trooper Kevin Cook with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Timothy Paul Wilson, 53, was driving a 2014 Dodge Challenger when he ran off the road and hit a tree.

Wilson was transported to Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan where he later died, Cook says.  

Alabama State Troopers continue to investigate. 

