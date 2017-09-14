Home Depot employees show human kindness with outreach program

War veteran Tracy Gr antham is getting a new deck, new window screens and two storm doors for his home in Dadeville, thanks to employees from Home Depot.

Gr antham's good fortune is coming at the hands of 10 Home Depot employees from Alex City and Opelika and their community outreach program. The employees gave up their days off and started yesterday framing up the deck. The job is expected to be completed by Friday.

Reporter Bryan Henry spoke with officials from Home Depot and has details on the program coming up on air, online and on our app.

Home Depot officials say helping war veterans is a major part of the community outreach program.

