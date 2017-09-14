Death investigation underway in Troy after man shot in head

Troy Police are conducting a death investigation after a shooting incident Wednesday evening on East Academy Street.

Around 10 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of East Academy Street. When they arrived on the scene, they found a male victim who had been shot in the head, according to Chief Randall Barr.

Barr says the victim, who is said not to be a Troy student, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details are available at this time but Barr says more information will be released as the investigation progresses.

