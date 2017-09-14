Troy death investigation underway after man shot in head

Troy police are conducting a death investigation after a shooting incident Wednesday evening on East Academy Street.

Officers were called to the 900 block of East Academy Street around 10 p.m. where they found a male victim who had been shot in the head, according to Chief Randall Barr.

Barr said the victim, who he confirmed is not a Troy University student, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other details are available, Barr said before adding he'll release details as the investigation progresses.

Copyright 2017. WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.