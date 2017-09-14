Troy police: No apparent criminal activity in man's shooting death

While stating that it is still investigating the matter, the Troy Police Department Thursday said it does not appear there was any criminal activity in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man.

The death investigation started around 10 p.m. Wednesday when police were called to the 900 block of East Academy Street. There, they found the body of Deiallo Teron Stringer. He'd been shot in the head, according to Chief Randall Barr.

"Although Stringer’s death occurred in an area that is home to many students at Troy University, Stringer himself was not a student," the police department said. "Stringer and a couple of his friends were visiting with a friend that does attend Troy University."

The department went on to say, "The circumstances surrounding Stringer’s death which are supported by witness statements and evidence found at the scene do not rise to that of criminal activity."

Copyright 2017. WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.