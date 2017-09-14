Deatsville woman indicted on multiple charges after fatal construction zone crash

A 35-year-old Deatsville woman has been indicted by an Autauga County grand jury on charges of reckless murder, driving under the influence, and speeding following a March 16 crash that killed a construction worker.

Alabama State Troopers say Kelly Nicole Dingler was driving her Ford Explorer through a construction zone at the intersection of county roads 85 and 104, located about four miles outside Prattville, when she fatally struck a worker.

The victim, construction worker Larue Bandy, 55, died on the scene where a bridge was out of service due to construction.

Dingler was arrested a week after the crash following her released from the hospital. She was subsequently charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and manslaughter.

