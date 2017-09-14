Wiregrass Food Bank low after aiding evacuee shelters

The Wiregrass Food Bank is asking for donations to refill its stock after serving Irma evacuees.

Boxes typically filled with items are low and shelves usually stuffed with food are empty. The bank's resources were depleted after they sent food to shelters housing Irma evacuees. Executive Director, David Hanks, says it's important they get their shelves restocked soon.

"We would probably deplete our inventory in a couple of days if we had a really big rush," said Hanks.

The food bank provides over 7,800 meals a day to partner organizations in all five counties in the Wiregrass. Partner agencies can purchase food at discounted prices to serve or distribute to people in need.

The food bank says it has more than enough drinks and snacks. What they really need is food to prepare meals, especially canned goods.

"A lot of the pantries that utilize food banks they don't have freezer or cooler facilities. They need canned goods that they can put in their pantry and open up as needed," said Hanks.

At this point, the food bank hasn't had to stop distributing food. You can d rop off donations Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.