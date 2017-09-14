Whiskey distillery operations return to Troy roots

A New York-based whiskey distillery is consolidating operations in Troy, where the company originated.

Gov. Kay Ivey made the announcement Thursday that Conecuh Ridge Distillery, maker of Clyde May's Alabama-style whiskey, plans to center its operations in Troy. The company will build an artisan distillery, rack houses and a bottling hub, along with a tasting experience center to attract tourists.

Conecuh Ridge Distillery LLC's project requires an initial investment of $13.6 million in the Pike County city. The distillery expects to employ 50 people in the fifth year of operation, with the average annual wage for the jobs being around $54,000.

"We are glad Conecuh Ridge Distillery has chosen Troy for their operations center,” Governor Ivey said. “In addition to the 50 jobs being created, we are excited about the potential economic impact this company will have in Pike County as this becomes a tourist destination for the official spirit of Alabama.”

The company's brand whiskey is named for Clyde May, a celebrated moonshiner who began making whiskey in Pike County back in 1946. President and CEO of Conecuh Ridge Distillery Roy Danis said May's values of quality, integrity and craftsmanship are the building blocks of the company.

“Coming home to Troy, Alabama, where the brand got its start, reinforces these values and makes all of us who work for this great brand so very proud,” he said.

The company supplies its products throughout the United States, and the Troy facility will be the distilling and bottling headquarters, according to Vince Perez, a project manager for the Alabama Department of Commerce who supported the recruitment of the project. He added that one of the objectives of the project was to develop an artisan distillery in Alabama so fans of the company's products could experience the craftsmanship that goes into making Clyde May whiskey.

Jason Reeves, mayor of Troy, said the city is excited to welcome Conecuh Ridge Distillery to the area.

“As mayor you work and hope for large capital investment in your community that creates good paying jobs; this project does not only that but will create a destination location,” Reeves said. “This will be a creative addition to Troy's diverse manufacturing base as well as another wonderfully unique reason to visit Troy.”

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.