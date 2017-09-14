Dale County siblings continuing older brother's legacy on the field

Hank Williams Jr. said it best: it's a family tradition, and at Dale County High School they are sticking to those family roots.

You'll hear coaches say all the time that their team is a family. That's true for the Dale County Warriors. Siblings run rampant on this team, making it truly a family.

One family that stands out when you mention Dale County is Henderson. Current Warriors Tae and Dre Henderson are following in the footsteps of their older brother Jamarius who is currently playing for Troy University.

"He made a great example for the school and we're just trying to fill-in with everything that he did," said Tae.

"Every time J-Time is home, he's trying to play football," said Dre. "We can be in the living room and he'll come tackle us. It's a blessing."

Tae took over for his brother in the Warriors backfield and had some big shoes to fill. Jamarius is the AHSAA single-season rushing leader with close to 3,500 yards his senior season.

Tae, however, hasn't missed a beat. So far this season, Henderson has 550 rushing yards and nine scores, numbers he thinks ranks him above his Trojan brother.

"I'm going to say it's two different styles," said Tae. "My brother looks for a contact and I'm the type of person that if I can blow past you with my speed, I'm going to go ahead and go."

Dre plays on the defensive side of the ball and enjoys being able to take down his brother.

"I win no doubt," said Dre. "We try to stay off of him because we need them on Fridays."

Despite the sibling rivalry on the field, there's still love for these brothers off of it.

"We are really close," said Dre. "I love them."

"Every game, my brother text me and tells me good game to make sure I'm ready for it and tells me everything I need to know to be great," said Tae.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.