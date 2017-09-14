Dale County siblings continuing older brother's legacy on the field

Ace Corey Kluber had a knockout night on Tuesday as he led the Cleveland Indians to a 2-0 victory over the Detroit Tigers.More >>
Watch the highlight videos, then make your vote heard! We'll announce the winner every Thursday during our 6 p.m. sportscasts.More >>
Hank Williams Jr. said it best: it's a family tradition and here at Dale County High School they are sticking to those family roots.More >>
A few fans seated above the Green Monster held a sign denouncing racism during the fourth inning of Boston's game against Oakland at Fenway Park on Wednesday night.More >>
That's the word from Alabama State head coach Brian Jenkins following a 34-7 loss on the road against Troy.More >>
Indians equal AL record with 20th straight win, matching 2002 "Moneyball" Athletics.More >>
Following a convincing 34-7 win over Alabama State to open up their home schedule, Troy has now announced the kickoff times for two more home games, a Sept. 23 contest with Akron and the Homecoming battle with Georgia Southern.More >>
Rafael Nadal will play for his 16th Grand Slam title and third at the U.S. Open when he faces No. 28 seed Kevin Anderson in the final.More >>
