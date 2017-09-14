Utilities Board of Tuskegee introduces prepay service

Tuskegee residents will soon have a new way to track their power usage. After customer complaints about high power bills, the Utilities Board of Tuskegee is introducing prepay, a system that allows residents to pay for their electricity a month in advance instead of receiving a monthly bill.

Daily alerts will be sent to customers notifying them of their usage and how much prepaid power is left on their account.

If an account balance is running low, more money can be added to the account for the month and any balance that is not used will rollover and can be used in the following month.

"It will help people to monitor their usage because, right now, they're getting a bill that may be 45 days out from when they used the electricity. So they can't remember what drove their usage or their consumption. But now they'll get alerts on a daily basis saying "hey you used $10, $15, and they can remember the previous day what they did," explained Utilities Board of Tuskegee General Manager, Gerald Long.

Residents must opt-in and at least $65 must be prepaid to utilize that service.

Officials say that want to roll out the new prepay service on Oct. 1.

