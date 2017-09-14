Josh: Summer makes a comeback

After a few days of Fall-like weather, we'll get a sweaty reminder that Summer isn't over just yet. The next several days will feature more heat, more humidity and those typical scattered showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening. The rain won't be all-day, nor will it fall on everyone.

FRIDAY: Moisture moves northward from the Gulf of Mexico; this will set the stage for scattered showers and storms to crank up by midday or so. The greatest coverage of rain will come over south of Montgomery, roughly along and south of a line from Camden to Luverne to Troy to Eufaula. North of there, we still expect some isolated showers and storms, but the coverage will be lower. Highs head for the upper 80s to lower 90s.

WEEKEND DETAILS: We anticipate more of the same for Saturday and Sunday. Scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms, highs in the vicinity of 90 degrees and plenty of humidity.

BUSY IN THE TROPICS: Jose has been downgraded to a tropical storm; it will throw some rough surf and rip currents at the East Coast. It will curve northward and head towards New England and/or the Canadian maritimes by the middle of next week. We don't expect any local impacts. Further east, two clusters of storms have just moved off the African coastline into the far eastern Atlantic Ocean. Both of these are likely to develop over the next week. Lee and Maria are the next two names on the list.

