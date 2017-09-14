FL evacuees reunited with pet lost on return trip through AL

A Florida family that sought safety from Hurricane Irma by evacuating lost their dog in Alabama during the return trip home.

The dog’s owner, Shantelle Hernandez, said she and her family went to Tennessee ahead of Hurricane Irma. On their way back they stopped in Prattville for a quick bite to eat. That’s when her husband took their two dogs, seven-year-old Brittany Spaniel, Charlie, and five-year-old Chihuahua, Zeus, outside to use the restroom. Charlie got spooked by the storm and ran off.

Hernandez said after hours of searching for Charlie and no luck, the family made the decision to continue their journey back to Florida without their four-legged friend.

"I mean other than driving through, I don't know anything about that area and I just thought he was gone, so I was really upset, and I felt bad,” Hernandez said. “That's when I just started getting online and social media and seeing what I could do.”

Word spread quick online that Charlie was missing and her original Facebook post was shared thousands of times.

“I was watching the social media and I had, like on one thing, there was like 2,000 shares and by the next morning I think there was like 550 views on one of the posts,” she recalled.

Someone messaged Hernandez saying they had spotted Charlie in the Walmart parking lot but by this time the Hernandez family was already back in Florida.

Hernandez said, to the best of her knowledge, a woman found Charlie wandering around the parking lot and put him in her car. An onlooker took a video of Charlie and posted it online asking for the public’s help to find the dog's owner. The woman (whose name Hernandez does not know), took Charlie home with her for a good night’s sleep.

“He did a video of Charlie while he’s in her car and he posted that on social media,” said Hernandez. “That’s kind of where the word got out on why the dog was at Walmart,” she said.

The next few hours were brutal for Hernandez, who feared the worst.

“There’s some really disgusting, brutal things that happen to animals, you know, and I couldn’t help but like the worst things go through my mind, but at least I knew that there was a bigger possibility of finding him now,” said Hernandez.

She said losing Charlie would’ve been like losing a member of their family and said she’s fortunate they were only apart for two days.

“This is just amazing. I mean the dog gets out in a completely different area that we’ve never lived in,” Hernandez explained. “I don’t know anybody out there and just to have him come back so quickly and, you know, it’s really just such a huge blessing.”

