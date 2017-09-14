Guest Editorial: Thanks for your hospitality

Guest Editorial from Mayor Strange:

I’m Todd Strange, Mayor of the Great City of Montgomery, Alabama.

Last Saturday, we began preparing for Hurricane Irma in the River Region. During that preparation we had thousands of neighbors from Florida and Georgia come to the River Region seeking shelter from the storm. Montgomery, you should be proud.

Montgomerians - from businesses to individuals to groups - open their homes, their businesses and their arms to greet those fleeing the destruction in Irma's pass. We've had so many people who were here for three or four days reach out to the mayor's office and say how appreciative and grateful they were for the kindheartedness shown to them -- from the Biscuits giving free tickets to local restaurants' discounted meals to the many organizations donating food to the shelter at Alabama State University.

The Red Cross did a great job. Our state and local EMA did a wonderful job as well. We were fortunate in that we didn't suffer significant damage, but we know some who were here will return home to very little. But for that brief period of time, these men, women, children and their pets and livestock were welcomed in Montgomery.

This is what Montgomery is all about. This is what Montgomerians do. We welcome people in time of need. Thanks to you, these are the newest ambassadors who we hope will join us again -- next time on their own accord.

