Auburn announces new head softball coach

Auburn University has named Mickey Dean its new head softball coach, Director of Athletics Jay Jacobs announced Thursday. Dean was at James Madison for the last five years.

With 11 years at the collegiate level under his belt, Dean has coached seven NCAA Tournament teams, including a super regional participant. He has also won nine conference championships.

Dean has coached 76 all-conference players, 40 all-region honorees and seven all-Americans, and he has been named conference coach of the year eight times.

While at James Madison, Dean compiled a record of 237-56 (.809). He also had five 40-win seasons, with his last two seasons having 52 and 50 victories, respectively.

Before James Madison, Dean served as Radford's head coach for six seasons. Before that he served as assistant coach at Akron, Indiana and Longwood.

Dean has also worked at the professional and international level. He was the pitching coach for the Venezuelan National Team from 2002 to 2008 and head coach for the Chicago Bandits from 2004 to 2010.

