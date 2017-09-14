U.S. Attorney for AL Middle District confirmed by Senate

Louis Franklin Sr. has been confirmed as the new U.S. Attorney in Alabama's Middle District.

Franklin, who has served in the Middle District's U.S. Attorney's Office for 27 years, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate on Thursday. He has also served as Chief of the U.S. Attorney's Criminal Division in the district.

Franklin is appointed by President Donald Trump, replacing former President Barack Obama's appointee, George Beck.

The acting U.S. Attorney in the district was Clark Morris.

