New Tallassee ordinance requires flotation device on Tallapoosa River

The Tallassee City Council passed an amendment that requires people to wear a personal flotation device while in the portion of the Tallapoosa River that is within the city.

“We have places on that river that get up to a Class 5 rapid,” Tallassee Mayor John Hammock said.

The portion of the river within city limits is from the Thurlow Dam to .1 mile downstream from the municipal boat landing located behind AES Industries, Inc.

According to Hammock, there were two deaths on the river over the summer. In recent years, he said he can remember about eight over all. Despite what the council considered to be an obvious need, Hammock said not everyone in the city is in favor of the law.

“It’s a pretty big deal,” Hammock said. “We took some punches, but then some people thought it was good and that something needed to be done. Anytime you do something like this, you’re going to get it from both ends. We thought it was the right thing to do.”

Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Bill Godwin said the council decided something needed to be done after the latest fatality on the river, involving an 18-month-old boy who was swept away from the person who was holding him. The child was not wearing a flotation device.

“That is the latest tragic event that happened there, but there have been several before that,” Godwin said. “We want to do what we can to keep people safe.”

Even with this law, Godwin said people shouldn't swim in this part of the river.

“At the end of the day, people need to use good judgement,” Godwin said. “That’s not the best place to swim because the water comes on very rapidly. I know from growing up here. We used to hang out at the river, it comes out mighty fast.”

Godwin said the council’s goal in passing the ordinance is to add a life-saving layer of protection for people to swim or participate in activities on the water.

The penalty for not wearing a flotation device is a $250 fine, plus court costs and possible jail time.

The law went into effect on September 6. Hammock said the Tallassee Police Department will enforce the law. For now officers are focused now on making sure people are aware of the law, before they start writing tickets.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.