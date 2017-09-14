Authorities actively searching for possibly armed man in Chilton County

The Chilton County Sheriff's Office is actively searching for a man they believe to be armed.

Authorities are looking for Dustin Martin in the area of County Road 2 and 73. They say he is on foot.

Authorities advise residents in the area to lock their doors and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

Martin is wanted in connection to a fatal Chilton County house fire on Wednesday.

