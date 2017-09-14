MPD searching for senior missing since Saturday - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Harold Loyrd (Source: ALEA) Harold Loyrd (Source: ALEA)
The Montgomery Police Department is searching for a missing senior who suffers from dementia. 

MPD is asking for the public's help in locating Harold Loyrd, 93. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with black pants in Montgomery on Saturday. 

Authorities say he may be traveling in a white 2005 Chevrolet Colorado with Georgia tag PXF8976. 

Anyone with information should call MPD at 334-625-2651 or 911. 

