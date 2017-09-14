Leonardo DRS executives visit Moton Field

Officials at Moton Field, the proposed site for the T-100 jet trainer, met with city and county leaders Thursday. An update on the project was given and there was discussion about community needs.

Retired Col. Palmer Sullins Jr.'s passion for aviation took off right here at Moton Field.

"By the time I was nine years old I was in the left seat of Chief Alfred Anderson's airplane learning to fly," said Sullins.

With an interest to see Leonardo DRS win the Air Force contract, to build the next generation jet trainers in Tuskegee, Palmer Flew in from New Orleans.

"This is the perfect fit because of the fact that it does enhance the Tuskegee legacy which is important," said Sullins.

Dozens of community leaders made their way to the Tuskegee Airmen national historic site for the meeting.

"It was icing on the cake hearing more details about the project," said Sullins.

"We want to take advantage of everyday we have between now and when the contract is awarded so we can be ready," said Steve Cortese, Leonardo DRS.

With the proposal and flight performance data submitted much of the discussion centered around how to prepare a ready workforce.

"We are now in the phase of how to implement what we are committing to," said Cortese.

When the project moves into production it will be at an aggressive schedule so community partnerships would be key.

"Together we will have to meet the targets. We have made a commitment to the community we will do what it takes," said Cortese.

The jet trainer manufacturing facility will create 750 new jobs, represents an initial $300 million investment and brings new retail and service industries to our area that will create about 4000 additional jobs.

Leonardo selected Tuskegee from an initial 143 potential sites around the country. The company plans to build 350 jet trainers that will train the pilots for the F-35 fighter jet.

Leonardo is up against Boeing and Lockheed Martin for this bid. The Air Force is expected to make a decision by the end of 2017.

