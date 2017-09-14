Don Siegelman documentary to be shown at Montgomery theater

The Don Siegelman documentary will be shown in Montgomery.

Attorney Julian McPhillips says "Atticus versus the Architect: The Political Assassination of Don Siegelman" will be shown at the Davis Theater on Oct. 1. Previously, in June, the Capri Theatre board rescinded its rental to a group planning to show the film.

McPhillips says he is also calling on President Trump to grant Siegelman clemency.

"Now President Trump is obviously a republican and Don Siegelman is on the other side of the fence, but President Trump sometimes give the appearance of being pretty independent of other republicans," said McPhillips. "I think President Trump would know that what happened to Don Siegelman is exactly what's happened to so many other people with quid pro quo or lack there of."

In January, the Obama administration informed Siegelman's attorneys that his clemency petition was denied.

