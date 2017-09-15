WSFA 12 News, Salvation Army team up for a Hurricane Irma relief drive

Thousand in Florida and parts of Georgia lost their homes or had extensive damage because of Hurricane Irma.

You may be wondering how you can help. WSFA 12 News is teaming up with the Salvation Army for a relief drive to help those victims affected by the storms.

The relief drive will take place on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. Beginning at 11 a.m., viewers can call to make monetary donations. The number will be given out when phones lines open at 11 a.m.

You can also donate by stopping at the fountain at the Shoppes at Eastchase. At the fountain, there will be a red Salvation Army Kettle where you can place your donation.

We raised over a $100,000 to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana. With your help, we know we can do it again. Join us on Tuesday and help make a difference for those affected by Hurricane Irma.

