WSFA 12 News, Salvation Army team up to raise over $29k in Irma relief drive

Thousands in Florida and parts of Georgia lost their homes or had extensive damage because of Hurricane Irma.

Tuesday WSFA 12 News teamed up with the Salvation Army for a relief drive to help those victims affected by the Hurricane Irma. Through that partnership, $29,100 was raised for those affected.

The relief drive took place on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. At 11 a.m., viewers could call to make monetary donations.

Donors could also donate by stopping at the fountain at the Shoppes at Eastchase. There was a red Salvation Army Kettle where donors could place your donation.

We raised more than $100,000 to help victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas and Louisiana, and with the help of donors on Tuesday, combined, close to $130,000 was raised for those affected by both storms.

