Montgomery teen to be featured in Times Square video

After a graphic day of testimony, the murder trial of Holly Bobo is set to continue.
The fourth day of the Holly Bobo trial lasted nine-and-a-half hours, but only one man testified: Jason Autry.
A photographer has left Twitter baffled by series of photos she took of a bloated and decayed sea creature that was washed upon a Texas shore after Hurricane Harvey. But what is it, asked Preeti Desai.
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.
North Korea fired a missile over Japan in its longest such flight and a clear message of defiance days after the U.N. Security Council adopted further sanctions.
London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.
On a winning streak that just won't stop, the Cleveland Indians have posted shutouts, blowouts and routine wins.
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.
Fairfield police are searching for a suspect in the robbery of a liquor store that recently reopened after being destroyed by a tornado.
