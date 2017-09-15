Montgomery teen to be featured in Times Square video

A Montgomery teen will be featured in an upcoming video that will play in Times Square.

Jesse Wood, a 17-year-old Park Crossing High School student with Down syndrome, will be part of the National Down Syndrome Society's annual video presentation on Saturday.

Jesse was also featured in the video in 2002. This year more than 2000 submissions were sent to the NDSS in hopes of appearing in the video. Jesse’s photo will be displayed between 9:50 a.m. and 10 a.m. You can watch the live stream on the National Down Syndrome Society's Facebook page.

The video will kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October and will be followed by the National Down Syndrome Society's annual Buddy Walk in Central Park.

Cities across America will host walks to promote the acceptance and inclusion of people with Down syndrome

The Montgomery Area Down Syndrome Outreach group will host its 14th annual Buddy Walk on Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Faulkner University's John Mark Stallings Field. More information on the walk can be found here.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.