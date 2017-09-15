Suspect charged after man dies from machete attack

A Montgomery man is facing murder charges after documents say he struck a victim with a machete multiple times, which later resulted in the victim’s death.

According to Capt. Regina Duckett with the Montgomery Police Department, Kenyatta Davis, 45, is charged with one count of murder. Davis was taken into custody by the U.S. Fugitive Marshals Task Force Thursday.

The charges are related to an initial assault that happened in the 100 block of Oak Street. Court documents indicate that around 7:30 p.m., Davis struck the victim, identified as 56-year-old Jerome Nowden, multiple times in the head with a machete during a verbal argument.

Later that evening, Duckett says officers were called to Jackson Hospital on a call that a man had suffered non-life threatening injuries during an assault. Further medical evaluations determined that the injury was instead life-threatening. Nowden was pronounced dead a week later.

MPD investigators determined that the argument between Nowden and Davis stemmed from an ongoing dispute.

After being taken into custody Davis was transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility under a $150,000 bond.

