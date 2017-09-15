Second suspect arrested in Auburn armed robbery

Auburn investigators have arrested a second suspect in connection with the Aug. 17 armed robbery of a woman at a business on Opelika Road.

A 17-year-old male turned himself in and has since been charged with felony first-degree robbery. Despite being charged as an adult, Auburn police are not releasing his name or mug shot due to his status as a minor.

Another suspect, 19-year-old Jakobe Keshun Thomas, is also in custody on the same charge. Both Thomas and the minor are from Alex City.

The arrests stem from a reported robbery in the 1600 block of Opelika Road that happened as a woman who was getting out of her vehicle.

The suspect, holding a handgun, ordered the victim to hand over her purse. He then jumped into the passenger side of a waiting pickup truck and fled.

Both are being held on a $100,000 bond at the Lee County Jail.

