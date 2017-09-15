Rate of uninsured AL children plunges to new low

A breast cancer patient's choice of surgeon can have a major effect on her treatment, according to a new study.

Young people who've been infected with the H1N1 swine flu virus may be at increased risk for type 1 diabetes, a new study suggests.

You probably already know that certain healthy lifestyle behaviors can reduce your risk of developing high blood pressure, but is any one behavior more important than the others?

Women who develop pre-eclampsia earlier in pregnancy may be at increased risk for heart problems soon after giving birth, a new study finds.

People with more serious cases of sleep apnea may get lasting relief from an implanted nerve stimulator, a new study finds.

Alabama's rate for uninsured children has plunged to a new low, and is well below the national average, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

In 2016 the state's children were insured at a rate of almost 98 percent, leaving just 2.4 percent not covered by health insurance. Even better news, the uninsured rate continues to fall. In 2015 it was 3.1 percent.

The rate appears all the more impressive when coupled with data that shows a quarter of Alabama's children lived in poverty in 2016, the sixth highest in the nation and well above the national average of 19.1 percent.

What's leading to the insurance coverage success? Kimble Forrister, executive director of Arise Citizens' Policy Project, gives much of the credit to Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program, or CHIP. The programs cover almost 800,000 children in homes with low to moderate incomes.

"All children deserve consistent, appropriate health care, and Alabama does a good job of helping them get it,” Forrister said. “Medicaid and ALL Kids help kids stay healthy so they can learn, play and thrive."

Forrister is following actions in the nation's capital closely. Federal funding for CHIP, known as ALL Kids in Alabama, is set to expire at the end of September unless renewed by Congress.

"It’s essential to ensure these programs have the funding they need to continue providing health coverage for our most vulnerable residents,” Forrister said. "Children’s health care is too important to be left up to chance.”

