Rate of uninsured AL children plunges to new low

People with more serious cases of sleep apnea may get lasting relief from an implanted nerve stimulator, a new study finds.More >>
Women who develop pre-eclampsia earlier in pregnancy may be at increased risk for heart problems soon after giving birth, a new study finds.More >>
You probably already know that certain healthy lifestyle behaviors can reduce your risk of developing high blood pressure, but is any one behavior more important than the others?More >>
Young people who've been infected with the H1N1 swine flu virus may be at increased risk for type 1 diabetes, a new study suggests.More >>
A breast cancer patient's choice of surgeon can have a major effect on her treatment, according to a new study.More >>
Authorities say an Alabama woman is dead after being hit by a truck as she tried to protect a group of children from the vehicle.More >>
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Alabama's rate for uninsured children has plunged to a new low, and is well below the national average, according to data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.More >>
Chappy’s Deli held its annual Breakfast for Babies fundraiser on Friday and sold over 4,700 boxes! The amount of money raised this year is still being calculated but organizers hope to know the totals soon.More >>
Chappy’s Deli held its annual Breakfast for Babies fundraiser on Friday. The fundraiser is a chance for you to grab a delicious breakfast while doing something good.More >>
Scientists at the University of Texas discovered something that has the potential to help fight the opioid abuse crisis growing in the United States.More >>
A study found that introducing peanut products to kids between four and 10 months in age significantly reduced the chance they would develop a peanut allergy.More >>
Here is the latest guidance on hormone therapy for most of the healthy women who struggle through menopause.More >>
Alabama has the third highest infant mortality rate in the country, losing more than 1,000 babies before they are born or before their first birthday.More >>
