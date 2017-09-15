New details released in Pike Road burglaries, deadly chase

Investigators are working to piece together a deadly chain of events in Pike Road that involved two police chases and a number of break-ins in different neighborhoods.

Montgomery County Sheriff Derrick Cunningham says three males, including two 16-year-olds, were out burglarizing cars in the Bridlebrook and Woodland Creek subdivisions in the early morning hours Sunday.

A Bridlebrook resident got up early that day and went to the kitchen to make coffee when he saw something suspicious in his driveway. He called 911 and deputies were sent that way.

One of the responding deputies spotted a car leaving the neighborhood and turned around to check the vehicle and get the tag number. The car, which the sheriff says was stolen, turned out of the neighborhood onto Highway 110 towards Union Springs and sped off, sparking a high-speed pursuit.

The driver reached speeds of 120 mph and lost control near 110 and Wallahatchie Road. The car left the road, struck a ditch and overturned, partially ejecting one of the 16-year-old suspects. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His two alleged accomplices got out of the wreckage and ran into the woods, igniting a massive manhunt. State troopers assisted with a helicopter and a K-9 team from Kilby Correctional was brought in to help search the surrounding area.

While authorities were out searching for the suspects, a deputy saw a car traveling in the vicinity without any headlights on.

He tried to pull the vehicle over, thinking that it might be someone coming to pick the two suspects up, but the driver refused to stop. The deputy pursued the car back into the Bridlebrook neighborhood and in an attempt to get away, the driver was going through residents’ yards and plowing through fences. Ultimately, the car got stuck in the mud and the driver, the other 16-year-old suspect, was arrested.

Deputies soon discovered that the car he was driving was stolen from a nearby home on Oak Leaf Court that had been broken into while the manhunt was underway. Items taken from the home were found inside the vehicle, the sheriff indicated.

The sheriff’s department is still working to identify and locate the third suspect who drove off in another stolen car from the burglary on Oak Leaf Court. His age is unknown.

In the first wreck near Wallahatchie Road, Sheriff Cunningham says nine handguns were found inside, as well as lawn equipment taken from different storage sheds that had also been broken into.

The sheriff added that it’s possible the suspects have been these types of crimes in other areas because “they were too comfortable” as they went about their crime spree.

The names of the 16-year-old suspects, the teen who was killed in the crash and the teen who was arrested, will not be released because they are underage.

The investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office encourages residents to lock their car doors and take other precautions to secure their homes and any other storage buildings on their property.

