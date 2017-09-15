Clanton police searching for Check n' Go robbery suspects - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Clanton police searching for Check n' Go robbery suspects

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Clanton Police Department) (Source: Clanton Police Department)
(Source: Clanton Police Department) (Source: Clanton Police Department)
CLANTON, AL (WSFA) -

The Clanton Police Department is searching for two robbery suspects that allegedly robbed a Check n' Go Thursday.

According to the department, Clanton police responded to a report of a robbery at the Check n' Go on Logan Road where a subject was armed with a handgun.

One of the suspects can be seen in an image, captured from video evidence, pointing a gun at a woman while she is on the ground. The other suspect was said to be waiting in a nearby vehicle believed to be a white Nissan Sentra.

According to witnesses, the suspects are black males who appear to be in their 20s to 30s.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly