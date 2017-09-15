Clanton police searching for Check n' Go robbery suspects

The Clanton Police Department is searching for two robbery suspects that allegedly robbed a Check n' Go Thursday.

According to the department, Clanton police responded to a report of a robbery at the Check n' Go on Logan Road where a subject was armed with a handgun.

One of the suspects can be seen in an image, captured from video evidence, pointing a gun at a woman while she is on the ground. The other suspect was said to be waiting in a nearby vehicle believed to be a white Nissan Sentra.

According to witnesses, the suspects are black males who appear to be in their 20s to 30s.

