New state superintendent search yet to officially begin

Alabama has yet to officially start searching for Alabama’s next state superintendent. Ed Richardson will act as the interim state superintendent until a replacement for Michael Sentance is found.

Sentance resigned from the post of state superintendent on Wednesday, after serving just over a year on the job. Sentance’s tenure was mired in issues with the school board, and it was likely he would have been fired on Thursday if he did not resign.

“We are ready to focus on the future,” said Stephanie Bell, vice president of the school board.

The future does include hiring a new state superintendent, and Bell said she will look for someone with classroom experience. One major critique of Sentance was his lack of classroom experience before he was hired.

“There is a great deal of merit in having that experience where you understand what teachers have to deal with on a daily basis,” Bell said.

Bell said past superintendents, like Dr. Richardson, also had experience running a school system.

“My goal is to find someone who doesn’t need any assistance from board members because that’s the idea that the objective to hire someone who can go in on day one and take care of the situation,” Bell said.

Thursday, Gov. Kay Ivey said the department of education was at a “cross roads.” Whoever takes the post as the next state superintendent will likely need to be able to navigate whatever issues may arise, in order to move Alabama’s education system forward.

