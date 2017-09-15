Irma and migration spur bird sightings in Alabama

While the long-term effects of hurricanes on birds is not fully understood, ornithologists do understand that many species normally seen mostly at sea are caught up in the hurricane winds and distributed widely outside their normal ranges.More >>
The August birding doldrums are almost over and soon Alabama birders will have a host of migratory species passing through or wintering in the state to whet their interests. In fact, there already are regular sightings of shorebirds and scattered reports of migrant warblers showing up on eBird reports from around the state.More >>
On Monday, Alabamians won't have a front-row seat to the Great American EclipseMore >>
The daily newspaper in Alabama's state capital carried a headline last week that was sure to catch the attention of birders: "Birders can view rare stork near Baton Rouge." The article by The Associated Press highlighted a viewing event sponsored by the Louisiana Wildlife Agency that featured the Wood Stork, one of the South's more unusual birds.More >>
Late July and early August is usually a relatively slow time for birding in Alabama.More >>
When I've shown the handful of photographs I have of male Painted Buntings to friends and family members who aren't into birding, a common question is, "Is that real?" It's a natural response: The mix of bright blue, red, green and yellow on the male Painted Bunting looks more like how my granddaughter would color a bird in her coloring book than real life.More >>
Birders are not required to buy Federal Duck Stamps, but duck hunters have to do so if they want to legally hunt waterfowl. But there are many reasons that bird watchers or anyone interested in protecting natural habitats should strongly consider buying a duck stamp, too.More >>
For those interested in learning about birds and birding, there is no better way than to join field trips led by knowledgeable birders. I took part in one last week that was sponsored by the Birmingham Audubon Society, and the birds we saw were phenomenal.More >>
Montgomery County has had some beautiful visitors during the past week. I saw at least five, and possibly six, Roseate Spoonbills in South Montgomery County.More >>
Alabamians interested in birding -- or just enjoying nature -- have a great resource in the Alabama Birding Trails System, a collection of 270 birding sites around the state that are accessible to the public.More >>
