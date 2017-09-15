32 states send demand letter to Equifax in wake of massive data breach

Already embattled credit rating bureau Equifax is facing new pressure in the wake of a data breach that potentially exposed upwards of 143 million Americans' sensitive information.

Now, more than half the nation's attorneys general are demanding Equifax stop charging consumers for credit monitoring services and reimburse fees that resulted from consumers having to put a security freeze on their credit accounts.

Additionally, the AGs are calling for Equifax to address complaints of long wait times and customers' inability to access its call center by staffing a 24-hour hotline and putting their phone number prominently on the company's website.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is among 32 AGs who signed the letter to Equifax.

The letter reads in part:

“We object to Equifax seemingly using its own data breach as an opportunity to sell services to breach victims. Selling a fee-based product that competes with Equifax’s own free offer of credit monitoring services to victims of Equifax’s own data breach is unfair, particularly if consumers are not sure if their information was compromised. Equifax cannot reap benefits from confused consumers who are likely only visiting Equifax’s homepage because they are concerned about whether the breach affects them and their families.”

Troubles from Equifax's massive breach have only deepened with new disclosures. Wednesday, the company confirmed it traced the breach to a software vulnerability that had been identified as far back as March, though it never took advantage of a security patch that was quickly released.

The database intrusion lasted from May through July, but Equifax waited six weeks before disclosing its knowledge of the situation.

The Federal Trade Commission has taken the unusual step of announcing it has opened an investigation.

