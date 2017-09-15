AU board votes on major athletic updates, renovations

The Auburn University Board of Trustees voted on major athletic updates and renovations Friday.

The board was able to quickly approve the baseball complex, softball complex and arena updates and renovations, but it took a little longer to come to a decision about the proposed Jordan-Hare Stadium North End Zone video board.

The new video board would be a quarter of the size of the South End Zone video board and after a lot of discussion the board voted to approve the initiation of the North End Zone video board project and the selection of a project engineer.

"There's always speculation about if your stadium is the right size, and I want to make sure that before we invest in a video board that any modification in the future won't impact the fact that we've already done this other work," said Steven Leath, AU's president. "So everybody was just being good stewards with the money and being careful as they considered projects. The initial phases were approved, the final approval is not yet before the board."

The North End Zone video board project is budgeted to cost around $6.3 million.

The athletics department wants to have the North End Zone video board completed before the beginning of the 2018 football season.

