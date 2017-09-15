Heart Gallery Alabama: Isaiah - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Heart Gallery Alabama: Isaiah

By Sally Pitts, Anchor / Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography
Demonta “Isaiah” (Source: Heart Gallery Alabama) Demonta “Isaiah” (Source: Heart Gallery Alabama)
MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) -

More than 6,000 children are in foster care in Alabama. We want to help them find forever families. We've teamed up with Heart Gallery Alabama to profile these children. 

Isaiah is ten years old. He's described as outgoing and boisterous, yet affectionate. Isaiah enjoys sports, playing outside, and spending time with friends.

You can learn more about Isaiah and Heart Gallery Alabama here

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Judge: Sessions can't deny grant money for sanctuary cities

    Judge: Sessions can't deny grant money for sanctuary cities

    Friday, September 15 2017 4:49 PM EDT2017-09-15 20:49:32 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-09-15 22:02:53 GMT

    A federal judge has ruled that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other U.S cities for refusing to impose tough immigration...

    More >>

    A federal judge has ruled that Attorney General Jeff Sessions cannot follow through with his threat to withhold public safety grant money to Chicago and other U.S cities for refusing to impose tough immigration policies.

    More >>

  • UK threat level raised to "critical" after subway bombing

    UK threat level raised to "critical" after subway bombing

    Friday, September 15 2017 4:08 AM EDT2017-09-15 08:08:43 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 6:02 PM EDT2017-09-15 22:02:13 GMT

    London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

    More >>

    London's Metropolitan Police and ambulance services are confirming they are at the scene of "an incident" at the Parsons Green subway station in the southwest of the capital.

    More >>

  • Former St. Louis officer acquitted in killing of black man

    Former St. Louis officer acquitted in killing of black man

    Friday, September 15 2017 10:14 AM EDT2017-09-15 14:14:47 GMT
    Friday, September 15 2017 6:01 PM EDT2017-09-15 22:01:46 GMT
    A judge has acquitted a white former St. Louis police officer of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of a black man.More >>
    A judge has acquitted a white former St. Louis police officer of first-degree murder in the 2011 shooting death of a black man.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly