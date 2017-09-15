Heart Gallery Alabama: Isaiah

More than 6,000 children are in foster care in Alabama. We want to help them find forever families. We've teamed up with Heart Gallery Alabama to profile these children.

Isaiah is ten years old. He's described as outgoing and boisterous, yet affectionate. Isaiah enjoys sports, playing outside, and spending time with friends.

You can learn more about Isaiah and Heart Gallery Alabama here.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.