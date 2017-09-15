Ceremony held at Fort Rucker honors POWs, those MIA

Retired Sgt. 1st Class Daniel Stamaris isn't just a prisoner of war, he's a survivor, "I was actually left to die overnight at one point. I was held for 8 days total," said Stamaris.

He served as the supporting crew chief on the Flying Tigers 2-229th Attack Helicopter Battalion during "Operation Desert Storm." His Black Hawk medical evacuation aircraft was shot down while they were going to provide aid. He's one of three on board who survived.

"I definitely had life-threatening injuries and didn't really know the full extent of it until I came back," said Stamaris.

A heartfelt applause for his brave service was given Friday at a ceremony at Fort Rucker. Over 100 members of the community and military personnel honored Prisoners of War and those still Missing in Action. An applause Stamaris says is not just for him.

"All those service members, and myself and so many others. Not all were in the military. There have been others that have sacrificed for this country," Stamaris said.

Vietnam veteran and Ozark Mayor, Bob Bunting, says sometimes the value of that sacrifice is lost.

"The young people, I think, they forget about history sometimes," Bunting said.

Bunting says ceremonies like this are important so people will never forget.

"As long as this country remains great and I think it will remain great, these kinds of things will happen," said Bunting.

"We need to remember our history and embrace our history to know where we came from and know how we got to the point where we're at today," said Stamaris.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.