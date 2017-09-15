Planned Montgomery school system community meetings postponed

The Montgomery Public Schools has postponed four community meetings it had scheduled in partnership with the Southern Leadership Youth Development Institute.More >>
Alabama has yet to officially start searching for Alabama’s next state superintendent. Ed Richardson will act as the interim state superintendent until a replacement for Michael Sentance is found.More >>
The Alabama State Department of Education has selected former superintendent Dr. Ed Richardson to serve as interim following the approval of the resignation of Michael Sentance.More >>
The Alabama Education Association, Alabama’s teacher’s union, filed a complaint against Montgomery Public School intervention officials Wednesday, and a judge granted them a temporary restraining order.More >>
Ten Montgomery Public Schools students have been tapped as among the 16,000 Semifinalist in the National Merit Scholarship Program.More >>
Alabama State Superintendent Michael Sentance has resigned amid controversy and criticism from the State Board of Education and others in education.More >>
Unlike most students after Christmas break, students in Tallapoosa will look forward to being back in class thanks in part to a sales tax increase.More >>
Cyber security is top of mind for many after the recent data breach of credit bureau Equifax that could affect as many as 143 million Americans' sensitive data.More >>
Birmingham Southern College today announced they're cutting their tuition almost in half to attract more students.More >>
Due to the Tropical Storm Warning schools in and around Alabama were closed Monday. While some will reopen Tuesday others will remain closed another day. Since weather conditions are so different across the state it is the responsibility of each systems superintendent to decide if they will close.More >>
