Planned Montgomery school system community meetings postponed

The Montgomery Public Schools has postponed four community meetings it had scheduled in partnership with the Southern Leadership Youth Development Institute.

The meetings, which were to explain the intervention process, were originally slated for Sept. 21 at Lee HS, Sept. 28 at Park Crossing HS; Oct. 10 at Carver HS, and Oct. 17 at Jefferson Davis HS.

MPS spokesman Tom Salter said the postponement had to do with the change of state superintendent following Michael Sentance's recent resignation.

Salter said organizers will look to see if the focus of the meetings will need to change. He said MPS will release details at a later date on when the meetings will be rescheduled.

