Demopolis to celebrate bicentennial with Gala, pilgrimage

This weekend, Marengo County and Demopolis are celebrating Demopolis' bicentennial with a weekend full of events.

The city is commemorating its 200th year by offering a pilgrimage of historic homes, tours of Southern architecture and a gala.

Festivities began Thursday with a reception on the steps of Gaineswood before a short theatrical drama was performed on the history of Marengo County. Friday a Lunch-N-Learn in which the origins of French settlement in Demopolis was shared at the Demopolis Public Library. Friday night has been reserved for a dedication to the downtown structures on the Public Square. An open art walk will also take place while Kenny Heard and his four-piece band plays from 7 to 11 p.m.

Saturday is when the Bicentennial Pilgrimage of Homes will be held, beginning at 10 a.m. It will be an event includes tours of over 16 houses. Artist Juluan Davis will be painting scenes of Demopolis throughout its history from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tickets for the pilgrimage are $30 and can be purchased at Bluff Hall, 407 N Commissioners Ave. Tickets are also available online.

The gala celebrating the bicentennial takes place Saturday night and will be held at the Demopolis Civic Center. The Lamont Sanders Band will be on hand as the entertainment for the evening while fireworks over the Tombigeer River conclude the night. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased at Bluff Hall or online here.

The Bicentennial Pilgrimage of Homes continues Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. and will cover the French roots of Demopolis. Metje Klier will give a talk at the Coplin Building located at 203 E Washington St., speaking on the Vine & Olive Colony wallpaper made well-known by the French settlers.

