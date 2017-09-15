Renovations completed on 25 Dexter Avenue building

If you’ve driven down Dexter Avenue in downtown Montgomery recently, you’ve probably noticed some renovations taking place. One is now complete. 25 Dexter Avenue was among more than a dozen properties the city put up for sale to help revitalize the area.

"This is the epitome of success that we've had here on lower Dexter," said Griffith Waller, the public relations specialist for the city of Montgomery.

The building had been vacant for the last ten years. According to Waller, it’s now almost unrecognizable.

"It's a spectacular building and a place for retail, downtown living,” Waller explained.

The city sold the building back in 2014 and after two years of renovations, 25 Dexter Avenue is ready to house some new residents.

"The rest of the units are all rented," said Jerald Labovitz, owner of the building. "We have residential lofts in the middle and I'm actually living upstairs."

The bottom floor will be retail space, but it hasn’t been rented out just yet. Labovitz said he’s very particular about who he’ll allow to lease it.

"I'm looking for a tenant that is perhaps a lobbyist, perhaps a boutique law firm, perhaps retail, and it wouldn't matter to me what type of retail," Labovitz explained.

However, there is one thing he doesn’t want it to become.

"There are a lot of restaurants in the area and so I wouldn't mind if it was not a restaurant here," he went on.

Labovitz said there’s already been a lot of interest in the building and he hopes to see it open for business soon.

