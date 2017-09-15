Union Springs police chief running for Bullock County sheriff

Chief Danny Jackson has been Union Springs' police chief for four years. (Source: Kim Graham)

There are two people so far in the race for sheriff in Bullock County.

Union Springs police chief Danny Jackson announced his candidacy Friday for sheriff. Jackson is 49 years old, a Democrat and has been Union Springs' police chief for about four years now. Jackson feels he can make a difference with his background in law enforcement.

Bullock County sheriff Raymond Rogers is also running for re-election.

