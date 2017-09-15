Josh: Hot, humid and a few storms Saturday and Sunday

TYPICAL LATE SUMMER WEEKEND: A classic late September weekend is ahead for our state! Saturday and Sunday will feature scattered afternoon and evening showers and storms, highs in the vicinity of 90 degrees and plenty of humidity. Overnight temperatures drop into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Expect more of the same into next week.

TROPICAL MISCHIEF CONTINUES: Jose has restrengthened into a hurricane; it will curve northward and head towards New England and/or the Canadian maritimes by the middle of next week. We don't expect any local impacts.

Farther east, Tropical Depression 14 continues to push westward; wind shear will likely weaken it, and it is likely that it will curve north well before threatening the Caribbean. However, a third cluster of storms is showing signs of development and will likely become a Tropical Depression in the next 48 hours.

It bears watching.

