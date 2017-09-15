Greenville tractor supply burglary suspect sought

The Greenville Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a suspect captured on surveillance video burglarizing a store.

The video shows the suspect going into a tractor supply store where, between Aug. 15 and Sept. 4, he stole more than $3,000 worth of merchandise, including winches, tools, and a cooler.

Investigators said the suspect was seen driving a silver-color four-door car, though the exact make and model are unknown.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.