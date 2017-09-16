Strange campaign: Strange, Moore to debate in Montgomery Thursday

A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.More >>
A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.More >>
Staff at Watson and Hunt Funeral Home said the man spent more than three hours inside, changing, napping, drinking their soda and eating their Milky Ways.More >>
Staff at Watson and Hunt Funeral Home said the man spent more than three hours inside, changing, napping, drinking their soda and eating their Milky Ways.More >>
Washington has always been a magnet for protests of all stripes, but Saturday's lineup is particularly intriguing.More >>
Washington has always been a magnet for protests of all stripes, but Saturday's lineup is particularly intriguing.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
The president of Lipscomb University is apologizing for a centerpiece in his home that some deemed offensive.More >>
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.More >>
The 5-year-old girl was in the custody of her father, Adam Byrd. Randleman, NC, police searched the home Tuesday after hearing the girl call for help.More >>
A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.More >>
A sports car driver taking part in a car show on Saturday plowed into a crowd of spectators in Boise, Idaho, injuring eight.More >>
Activists say they will meet again Saturday to plan further protests after the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.More >>
Activists say they will meet again Saturday to plan further protests after the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.More >>
Jury finds Wisconsin girl mentally ill in stabbing of classmate to appease horror character Slender Man.More >>
Jury finds Wisconsin girl mentally ill in stabbing of classmate to appease horror character Slender Man.More >>
Feleipe Franks heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland as the clock expired, and No. 24 Florida beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 26-20 in a wild, wacky and sometimes unwatchable rivalry game Saturday.More >>
Feleipe Franks heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland as the clock expired, and No. 24 Florida beat 23rd-ranked Tennessee 26-20 in a wild, wacky and sometimes unwatchable rivalry game Saturday.More >>
Washington has always been a magnet for protests of all stripes, but Saturday's lineup is particularly intriguing.More >>
Washington has always been a magnet for protests of all stripes, but Saturday's lineup is particularly intriguing.More >>