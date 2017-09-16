Strange campaign: Strange, Moore to debate in Montgomery Thursday

Republican senate primary candidates Roy Moore and Luther Strange will face off in a debate Thursday, according to the Strange for Senate Campaign.

The debate between the two candidates will be held at the RSA Activity Center on Dexter Avenue in downtown Montgomery at 5:30 p.m.

A Strange for Senate Campaign spokesman, Cameron Foster, released the following statement:

“We are excited to give the voters the opportunity to hear from both candidates in this critical election. We've also accepted three other debate invitations and are looking forward to working with the Moore campaign in a similar fashion to arrive at terms. We believe both campaigns working together to bring the candidates to the people of Alabama is a terrific thing and we intend to do so for debates with News Radio 105.5, Talk 99.5 in Birmingham, and Raycom/AARP.”

Strange is currently scheduled for three other debates:

JT Debate on News Radio 105.5

Date/Time: September 20 or 21

Location: Flexible

Format: No Moderator



Talk 99.5 Debate with Leland Whaley

Date/Time: September 20

Location: Flexible

Format: No Moderator



Raycom/AARP Debate

Date/Time: September 22, 7:00 PM

Location: Jefferson State Community College Shelby Co. Campus

Format: Moderator*

*At present

The Moore campaign has responded:

We are pleased the Luther Strange Campaign has accepted our debate challenge. We have come to agreement on the terms to include the following: A Lincoln-Douglas style format consisting of one 5 minute opening statement and one 5 minute closing statement from each candidate. In between, each candidate will have five 5 minute statements and rebuttals alternately. Location is the RSA Activity Center on Dexter Avenue in downtown Montgomery. A timekeeper will be supplied by Troy University. One representative from each campaign will determine stage logistics and seating logistics. Costs will be shared equally by both campaigns. Event will be open to all press with appropriate credentials. Both campaigns will be bound to honor an agreement to not use any footage from the debate in subsequent paid advertising. Only one change has been suggested by the Moore Campaign to move the start time up to 5:30 PM to provide members of the media the maximum opportunity to broadcast live. We are confident the Strange Campaign will agree. We are now moving forward with a discussion on staging and seating logistics.

Moore and Strange will face each other in a runoff election for the Republican nominee for the U.S. Senate seat on Sep. 26.

