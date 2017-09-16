Auburn fans gather for homecoming

The Auburn University football team is facing off against Mercer for their 2017 homecoming game.

Auburn fans have been reserving their spots since Friday to tailgate for the game.The excitement could be felt all across the plains as Auburn fans scattered across campus cheering on the Tigers. One Auburn fan says that this is about more than just football, it's about family.

"Well this is our family. It's our family during the fall, it's our family all year really. We keep up with each other even not during football season. It's just part of my life now. I mean we pack up every morning at 4:45 and text each other during the week about what we're going to bring to eat, and what the weather is going to be like, then we meet here and our husbands get here on Friday to save the spot so it just becomes a tradition," said Lisa Saunders.

