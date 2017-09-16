Pettway's 3TD performance pushes No. 15 Auburn past Mercer

A three-touchdown, 128-yard performance from Kamryn Pettway overshadows a five-turnover game for Auburn in their 24-10 victory over Mercer.

Three Auburn fumbles in the first half kept Mercer in the game as Auburn led 10-3 going into halftime. A fumble on the Mercer 24-yard line by Kyle Davis stalled Auburn's opening possession of the game. Later on in the first quarter, Eli Stove coughed the ball up in Auburn territory, and Kam Pettway would account for Auburn's third turnover of the first half with a fumble on the Mercer 9-yard line.

Despite the turnovers, Auburn never trailed, taking the first lead in the game after a 10-play 85-yard drive concluded with a 4-yard Pettway touchdown run. Mercer added a field goal before the end of the half and trailed by only seven points despite being outgained by 200 yards.

The turnovers continued into the second half for Auburn, fumbling the punt after Mercer's first possession. The Tiger defense, like much of the game, held tough forcing a Mercer turnover on downs. Pettway again found the endzone to cap off a 78-yard drive, his second score of the game.

Auburn seemed to be going for the knockout punch with their following possession. After forcing a punt from the Bears, the Tigers were marching, before a Jarrett Stidham interception in the red zone turned the ball back over to the Bears. Despite that interception, Stidham was an accurate 32 of 37 for 364 yards on the day.

Mercer challenged the Auburn defense, driving the field with the help of a few penalties, and ended it with a Kaelan Riley touchdown connection with Marquise Irvin to close the gap to 17-10.

Kam Pettway put the exclamation point on Auburn's homecoming with 4:50 to play, finding paydirt for his third score of the game. Giving Auburn a 24-10 lead.

In total, Auburn's offense amassed over 500 yards, outgaining the Bears 510-246. Next up, Auburn opens its SEC schedule on the road at Missouri. That kick time has yet to be determined.

