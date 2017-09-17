Huntingdon, Tuskegee rack up wins; ASU falls at home

The Crimson Tide made the most of their final non-conference game before starting their SEC schedule.More >>
After beating Florida State in Atlanta last Saturday, the Crimson Tide return to Tuscaloosa for their first game in Bryant-Denny Stadium this season. Follow live updates from their showdown with Fresno State here.More >>
Linebacker Shaun Dion Hamilton earned the first conference award of his career for his performance in Saturday night's win.More >>
The Crimson Tide just won its first game of the 2017 season, but already there are plans being made for a game four years into the future. Tuesday, it was announced the Tide will take on Miami in the 2021 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta.More >>
A three-touchdown, 128-yard performance from Kamryn Pettway overshadows a five-turnover game for Auburn in their 24-10 victory over Mercer.More >>
The Hound, an upscale Auburn, AL, eatery offers good bourbon, good beer and good bacon.More >>
The Auburn Tigers are looking for a bounce back this week as they return home to take on the Mercer Bears.More >>
Auburn University has named Mickey Dean its new head softball coach, Director of Athletics Jay Jacobs announced Thursday.More >>
Clemson (2-0) used 11 sacks defensively to stifle the Auburn (1-1) offense on their way to a 14-6 win in Death Valley.More >>
Huntingdon and Tuskegee both saw their records improve to 2-1 on Saturday, while Alabama State remains winless on the young season.More >>
The Trojans opened their Sun Belt Conference slate on the road with a nail-biting victory over New Mexico State. A 27-24 victory, fell into the hands of the Trojans as they were able to hold on to the lead out in Los Cruces.More >>
That's the word from Alabama State head coach Brian Jenkins following a 34-7 loss on the road against Troy.More >>
Following a convincing 34-7 win over Alabama State to open up their home schedule, Troy has now announced the kickoff times for two more home games, a Sept. 23 contest with Akron and the Homecoming battle with Georgia Southern.More >>
