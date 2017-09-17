Huntingdon, Tuskegee rack up wins; ASU falls at home

Huntingdon and Tuskegee both saw their records improve to 2-1 on Saturday, while Alabama State remains winless on the young season.

Huntingdon took down N.C. Wesleyan 41-30, despite losing to the total yards battle 509-524. Huntingdon put the game away in the fourth quarter behind two interceptions. Two touchdowns also put the game out of reach, including one from 15-yards out with 4:58 to play.

Tuskegee welcomed in one of the top offenses in the SWAC, but it was the Golden Tigers that set a new season-high for points scored on Saturday. Tuskegee put up 30 to the Panthers' 16 on the way to a 30-16 victory. Clark Atlanta was held without a touchdown after the first quarter of the game.

Alabama State welcomed in Kennesaw State to New ASU Stadium Saturday but it was Kennesaw State that left with a victory. The Hornets trailed for the entirety of the game, but fought back from a 17-7 halftime deficit outscoring the Owls 10-3 in the second half. It wasn't enough however, as Alabama State turned the ball over on downs in the final moments of the game, unable to find an opportunity for the tie.

Huntingdon will be on the road next Saturday for a noon kick against Ferrum. Tuskegee also hits the road for a noon kick against FIndlay, while Alabama State will remain at home for a 7 p.m. showdown with Prairie View.

