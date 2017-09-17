Vernon: Typical summer day ahead, hot temperatures through the workweek

Lots of sunshine once again Sunday as we move through a lovely morning setting. Expect hot and humid conditions in the afternoon. Highs Sunday will peak near 90 degrees. Heating through the day coupled with high dew points will lead to the development of isolated showers and storms. Rainfall isn't guaranteed for everyone, but I would make sure to have an umbrella within arm's reach.

Any rain activity that sprouts Sunday afternoon with either be out of here or on its way out by sunset. But like last night we could see a few showers last until 10 p.m. But through the overnight period I expect dry conditions for all. Temperatures will be mild. Lows will fall to near 70 degrees as fog develops. This will be an issue for you early morning commuters Monday morning.

Typical summer conditions will follow us into the new workweek, so sorry in advance for anyone hoping Fall conditions will come early this year. Through the workweek expect highs in the low 90s each afternoon. Dew points will be high as well in the upper 60s to low 70s, so it will feel hotter than the actual temperature.

Like any typical summer day we'll run the chance of a stray afternoon shower/storm. Monday and Tuesday are looking mostly dry with only a 10% rain chance. But the threat of rain will grow through the week. So I would just throw that umbrella in the backseat of your car so you'll have it everyday just in case.

TRACKING THE TROPICS: Activity remains abundant in the tropics as three named systems continue to hover over the Atlantic. Cat. 1 hurricane Jose will continue to track north and likely brush the shores of the New England region by the middle of the workweek. Tropical Storm Lee is losing a battle against wind shear and will likely downgrade to a tropical depression within the next 48 hours. So that leaves us with Tropical Storm Maria.

Maria will look to go through a fast intensification over the next three days. Based off the latest update from the National Hurricane Center, Maria could become a Cat. 1 hurricane as early as Sunday. Maria will look to travel northwest and impact the eastern Caribbean islands that are still trying to pick up the pieces from Irma's destruction. Maria could possibly become a major Cat. 3 hurricane as early as Tuesday night/Wednesday morning before making landfall over Puerto Rico. Way too early to tell how/if Maria will be a threat to the U.S. and the Gulf, but we'll continue to watch it!

