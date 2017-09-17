Auburn teacher named National History Teacher of the Year finalist

An Auburn High School teacher, Dr. Blake Busbin, is the 2017 Alabama History Teacher of the Year, and has now been named one of the 10 finalists for the 2017 National History Teacher of the Year Award.

Busbin has been a teacher at Auburn High School for the past 11 years, and speaks passionately about his job.

When submitting an application for the award, Busbin says that he had to explain a major project that his class does. He says that his students' work in the community is what got him to where he is now.

"It's been an incredible honor, but I think more importantly it's a reflection of what the community and the students have done. I believe part of the award is the recognition of the AHS veterans project which as the students have largely help driven as well as the veterans in the community. So I see this not as a celebration of me, but a celebration of the effort of the community and the students to come together and tell the story of our local veterans," said Busbin.

The winner of the National History Teacher of the Year award receives a $10,000 prize at a ceremony in New York City on Nov. 8.

