LPGA 'stars of tomorrow' to hit Symetra Tour championship in Prattville

The Symetra Tour Guardian Championship will be played for the first time at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Prattville.

According to Mike Beverly, director of golf at the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Prattville, the Symetra Tour is more than just a golf tournament.

"You're looking at the stars of tomorrow that are going to be out here trying to win their championship," said Beverly.

It’s the official qualifying tour for the LPGA and 132 women will be competing in the three-day tournament.

"It brings professional golf in on a world stage. These girls come from they're all over the world, they're experienced players," said Beverly.

Even though the tournament is considered the minor leagues, it’s a big deal for the female golfers because the top ten players will earn an LPGA Tour membership for 2018.

"They're trying to play their way onto the LPGA Tour so a lot of these girls have been out there before, may have lost their card in the last year or so and are trying to get their way back. Or you've got a lot of young aspiring professionals that have just turned pro out of college and have been out on the Symetra Tour for a year or two and are trying to play their way out onto the tour,” Beverly said.

The overall winner of the tournament will take home $15,000.

The tournament begins on Friday and ends on Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.