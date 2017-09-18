River Region students to learn about opportunities after high school

All high school students and parents are invited to the Jr. League of Montgomery's 33rd annual College and Career Night Monday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.at the Renaissance Hotel downtown.

College and Career Night is a unique opportunity for students in the River Region to explore opportunities after high school. More than 2,500 high school juniors, seniors, and their parents are expected to attend to learn valuable information.

More than 100 colleges, universities, technical, military and vocational schools from across the country will be available to meet with them, answer questions, and distribute information.

The Junior League of Montgomery will also give away a $500 scholarship at the event!

“This night raises awareness of the importance of attending and completing college, as well as, the value of ‘true education’ – intelligence and character,

qualities that are necessary to be a contributing member of one’s community and society overall,” said College and Career Night chair, Takenya Rogers. “As Chairperson of this year’s College and Career Night, it is my hope that this night will impact our youth in a powerful way, and leave a lasting impression that will positively shape their futures encouraging them to give back the same way.”

Two financial seminars will also be held at the event. Troy University will present at 6:30 p.m., Potential Magazine will speak at 7:30 p.m. about finding scholarships. The Jr. League’s published comprehensive booklet, “A Guide to Scholarships, Loans and gr ants” will be distributed free of charge at the event and includes information on federal, state and local scholarships, gr ants and loans.

“College and Career Night has become one of the Junior League’s favorite events we host each year because we are encouraging students throughout the River Region to think about their future and introducing them to Numerous college opportunities that will help them pursue their dreams,” says Junior League of Montgomery President, Felicia Long. “You can see and feel the student’s enthusiasm throughout the room on the night of the event!”



