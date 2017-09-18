Eric: Summer sticks around

The countdown to Fall is on but it's only a date on the calendar. Mother Nature plays by her own rules. Heat & humidity dominate the forecast Monday with a slight lessening in the heat department by the end of the week. Overall, Alabama's weather remains relatively quiet this week. But there's still a lot to discuss with regard to the tropics...

TODAY: Partly cloudy skies will dominate the day for many. By the afternoon, widely spaced thunderstorms will develop and linger into the early evening. Overall, the coverage of rain remains low enough that the vast majority won't see anything.

Temperatures should climb into the lower 90s outside of those random storms. Expect heat index numbers to be higher than that, but sub 100 in most cases.

REST OF THE WEEK: Expect a gradual increase in storm coverage by midweek, but our workweek forecast doesn't feature any major changes to the overall pattern. We'll lose a few degrees toward the end of the week as we say goodbye to Summer and hello to Fall.

WATCHING THE TROPICS: The Atlantic remains active with three systems currently active. Hurricane Jose will brush coastal New England as it slowly weakens due the to the effects of wind shear & progressively cooler waters. Hurricane Maria, on the other hand, is ready to intensify in a favorable environment. Maria will affect many of the same islands ravaged by Irma before models steer her northwestward. We'll have to keep an eye on trends, but most guidance keeps Maria away from a direct U.S. landfall. Finally, Tropical Depression Lee shouldn't be anything much longer. Expect Lee to be gone as early as later today.

